National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

