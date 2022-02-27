National Pension Service Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 664,825 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of PG&E worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 36.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $452,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.36 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.