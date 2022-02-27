National Pension Service Has $30.59 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Teradyne worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

