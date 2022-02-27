National Pension Service Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,946,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,366,000 after acquiring an additional 225,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $97.52 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

