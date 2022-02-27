National Pension Service Purchases 1,107 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Burlington Stores worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $10,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $3,768,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $49,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Shares of BURL opened at $225.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

