Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Price Up 8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 2,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

