Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $27.21. 305,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,677. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

