NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of NBTB opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

