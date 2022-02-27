NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a PE ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

