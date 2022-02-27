Newmark Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by 85.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Newmark Group by 430.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

