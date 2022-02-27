Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

