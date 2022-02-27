NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $7.70

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NYSE:NEX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

