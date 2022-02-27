Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,193,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 560,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 513,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336,243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 320,443 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.