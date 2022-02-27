Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 3,904,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

