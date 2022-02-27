Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. 1,379,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

