Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

NYSE NWN traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

