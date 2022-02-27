Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

