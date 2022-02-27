Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $76.76 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.