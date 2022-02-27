Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $81.63 on Friday. Novavax has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Novavax by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

