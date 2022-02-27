Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $83.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

