NSTS Bancorp Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NSTS)

NSTS Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 28th. NSTS Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NSTS stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. NSTS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
