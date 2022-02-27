Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.34

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.34 and last traded at $129.34, with a volume of 113237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 311.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

