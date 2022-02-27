Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2.50 Million in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,800,000.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Shares of FHLTU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Future Health ESG Corp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.