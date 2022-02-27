Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2 Million in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.10% of Agrico Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RICO stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

