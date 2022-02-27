Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 822,601 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $66,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,236 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

