Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.09% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GACQ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $16,598,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,945,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,272,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

GACQ opened at $9.96 on Friday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.