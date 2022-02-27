Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $14,431,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OAS. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

OAS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.