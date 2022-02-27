Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$10.84 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.44.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

