ODIN PROTOCOL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $203.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.76 or 0.07137923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.06 or 0.99881199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003088 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

