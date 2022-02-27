OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

