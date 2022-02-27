Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.65.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL traded up $9.16 on Friday, hitting $303.81. 833,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average is $317.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $211.77 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

