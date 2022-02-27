Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,253 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

