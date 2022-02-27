Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $60.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

