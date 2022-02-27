Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ZEUS stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.