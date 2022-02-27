Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
ZEUS stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
