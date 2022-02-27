ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

