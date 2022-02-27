Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

OPRT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 190,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at $685,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

