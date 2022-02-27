Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

NYSE TDOC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $231.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.