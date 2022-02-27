Oppenheimer Comments on Clean Harbors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CLH opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

