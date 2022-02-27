Oppenheimer Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $45.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.65% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 128,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

