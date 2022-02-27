Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
NYSE:OPY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 5.12%.
About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
