Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

NYSE:OPY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 18,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.