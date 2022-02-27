Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 221,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,873,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -825.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.