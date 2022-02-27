O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,977,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,856,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.19 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

