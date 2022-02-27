Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 32.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

