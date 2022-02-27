Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Otter Tail by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

