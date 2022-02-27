Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Pandemic-indued supply chain disruption has been a drag on top-line growth and profitability. Additionally, weakening demand for home furnishings have been a drag on the company’s overall results. Stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is also a concern. Declining free cash flow remains a major headwind. However, Overstock has been benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services, driven by a shift in consumer behavior due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s refreshed focus on the home furnishing vertical has been a major growth driver. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.