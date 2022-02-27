Oxygen (OXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $931,665.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $931,665.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

