Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $286.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 94,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

