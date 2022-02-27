PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after acquiring an additional 303,547 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 434,377 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,718,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.