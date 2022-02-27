PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $55.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.