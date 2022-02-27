Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.55

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
