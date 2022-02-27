Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.55

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

